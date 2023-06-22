One man is behind bars after being found with thousands of grams of Methamphetamine thanks to a Harris County K-9.

During a traffic stop in the 6200 block of FM 1960 Road, a deputy from Constable Mark Herman's Special Operations Unit, the driver, identified as Joe Flores, was suspected of being involved in illegal drug trafficking.

Flores was out on a $30,000 bond for Evading charges, authorities say

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Joe Flores (Photo courtesy of Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office)

Constable K9 "R.E. Moore" was brought to the scene and quickly signaled there were illicit narcotics inside the Flores's car.

The deputies searched the car on the basis of probable cause and found 3,028 grams of Meth.

Flores was arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance. His bond has not been set at this time.