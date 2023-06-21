It's just been three weeks since Kandy Trevino lost her son Johnathan Blake Rodriguez, 19, to gun violence. However, while his mother struggles to pay for his funeral, police search for his killer.

"I don't wish this pain not even on my worst enemy," Trevino said. "Not even on the people who did this to me."

"He had goals," she added. "Lifelong goals."

David McConnell Principal for Alternative Education Dickinson ISD says Johnathan wasn't going to let his troubled youth define his life.

"Johnathan and I met 3 years ago," McConnell said. "He was incarcerated at the Galveston County Juvenile Justice Center."

When he graduated from High School last May, Johnathan wanted to be a barber,

"So my assistant principal and I bought him some clippers and a barber backpack to put all his equipment in," McConnell said.

Johnathan changed his career plans; he was all set to go to college this Fall and study Anesthesiology. All that changed Wednesday, May 31 at 5 p.m.

"He was going to meet a friend, and he got shot that's all I know," his mother said.

Police say they were dispatched to the 300 block of 1st Avenue North, While en route they came upon Johnathan in his car with 2 gunshots.

"All I want is for him to be buried and laid to rest so that I can mourn properly," Trevino said. "He deserves that much."

"Number one, I can't imagine losing one of my children; number two, I can't imagine going 3 weeks and I still can't bury my child," McConnell said. "It just broke my heart."

"What I miss the most him popping up on me saying, 'mama I'm home where are you?" Trevino said. "He will never be able to hear his mama say ‘I love you again.’"