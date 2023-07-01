A woman was arrested after she reportedly caused a major crash in north Houston while driving intoxicated.

Jessica Smith, 34, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger after officials say she was at-fault for a crash on Friday.

Harris County deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office arrived in the 21200 block of the Hardy Toll Road about a major vehicle crash. They identified Smith as the at-fault driver and after a field sobriety test, determined she was intoxicated.

Jessica Smith (Courtesy of Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office)

Her two young children were also inside the car she was driving, according to officials.

Authorities say they called Child Protective Services and the children were released to a guardian.

Smith is booked in Harris County Jail and her bond is set at $1,000.