A Houston woman was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison after being convicted of murder for the 2018 shooting of her boyfriend.

Latousha Marshall, 48, was sentenced after five days of trial. She was convicted Thursday of murder for killing 27-year-old Samuel Earl Edmon in the common area of an apartment complex near Interstate 45 and Rankin Road in north Houston on October 10, 2018.

According to police, the two had been arguing earlier in the day. Later on, witnesses saw Marshall arrive at the complex with a gun and heard her say she was going to kill Edmon. She found him in a common area of the complex and shot her .380-caliber pistol once, hitting him as he turned away. The bullet went through his arm and into his torso, lodging in his chest. He fell and died almost instantly.

"Whether it’s a man or a woman who wants to end a bad relationship, we know that actually leaving is the most dangerous time for the victim of domestic violence," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "This a tragic case of a man who wanted out and lost his life when the violence escalated to murder."

A man who was at the scene pulled his pistol and shot at Marshall but did not hit her.

Marshall surrendered to the Houston Police Department when officers arrived to investigate. The man who returned fire in self-defense turned his gun over to police for testing.

Since Marshall was convicted of murder, she must serve at least half the sentence before she is eligible for parole.