A major accident on Louetta Road left a driver hospitalized and caused the closure of eastbound lanes in the 3400 block in north Harris County. The crash occurred when a car struck a utility pole, prompting immediate response from constable deputies and emergency medical services (EMS).

The driver, whose condition remains unknown, was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

As emergency crews manage the situation, all eastbound lanes of Louetta Road are shut down, causing significant traffic delays. Authorities advise drivers to seek alternate routes and anticipate disruptions.

Further details will be provided as they become available.