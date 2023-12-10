Harris County crash: Authorities on scene of major crash on FM 1960, Atascocita Road

Harris County authorities are on the scene following a major crash on FM 1960 on Sunday night, officials said.

Details are limited, but officials stated the crash occurred at the intersection of FM 1960 and Atascocita Road.

Officials said eastbound lanes of FM 1960 are currently shut down by emergency crews.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.