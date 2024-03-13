Harris County crash: At least 1 person killed in crash along East Freeway
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is on the scene following a deadly crash on Wednesday evening.
Details are limited, but officials said the crash occurred on the feeder road of the East Freeway, near Carey Lane, around 8:30 p.m.
Officials said a vehicle crashed into a pole.
Authorities with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division are investigating.