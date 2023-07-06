Harris County crash: 2 children injured in 3-vehicle crash, possibly unrestrained

article

Harris County deputies are investigating after two children were injured in a major crash involving three vehicles.

According to officials, the crash occurred at the intersection of Airline & McFarland just before 7:30 p.m.

Officials said an adult female, and a four and six-year-old were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The two children were said to possibly be unrestrained.

Drivers are urged to avoid Airline between McFarland and West Road as that area is shut down to traffic.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.