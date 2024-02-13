Harris County crash: 1 killed in 3-vehicle crash on Jones Road, authorities investigating

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly crash on Tuesday night.

Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash occurred at the 11500 block of Jones Road.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Gonzalez said the crash involved three vehicles with an entrapment.

One person was taken to the hospital and has been pronounced dead.

Gonzalez added the northbound lanes of Jones are currently closed.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area while authorities are on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.