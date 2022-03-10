Harris County COVID-19 threat level lowered to Level 3: Yellow

article

Harris County’s COVID-19 threat indicator was lowered on Thursday to Level 3: Yellow, the second-lowest category.

This is the second time in two weeks that the threat was lowered, as positive cases and hospitalizations continue to decline following the Omicron wave of infections.

"My hope is that we are at a permanent turning point of this pandemic," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said. "But we’ve yet to have a wave where our hospitals don’t get overwhelmed, so we need to tread with caution before we declare victory over this virus."

According to the county’s guidance, Level 3 signifies a moderate, but controlled level of COVID-19 in Harris County, meaning a further demonstrated reduction in transmission and the local healthcare system is well within capacity.

Unvaccinated individuals are advised to continue to mask and physically distance.

Fully vaccinated individuals should mask or physically distance where required by rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance, county officials say.

Regardless of vaccination status, the county says individuals should self-isolate if they believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 until confirmation of a negative PCR test.