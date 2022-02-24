Harris County COVID-19 threat level lowered to Level 2: Orange

article

The COVID-19 threat level in Harris County has been lowered to Level 2: Orange, as positive cases and COVID-19 ICU populations are decreasing.

Judge Lina Hidalgo made the announcement on Thursday.

Since January, the county had been at Level 1: Red, the highest risk level amid the "explosive growth" of Omicron cases. It was the third time since the pandemic started that Harris County was at Level 1: Red.

"The omicron wave hit Harris County very, very hard," said Judge Hidalgo in a statement. "In fact, only now have our hospitalization rates dropped to levels that don’t immediately threaten the capacity of our healthcare system."

According to the county, being at Level 2 signifies a significant and uncontrolled level of COVID-19 in Harris County, meaning that there is ongoing transmission of the virus.

Unvaccinated residents are asked to minimize contact with others, avoid any medium or large gatherings, and only visit permissible businesses that follow public health guidance.

Vaccinated individuals should follow the latest local public health guidance on whether to also wear a mask while indoors in public places, in crowded outdoor settings, and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.

Judge Hidalgo added that while the decrease in numbers is good, there could still be another wave in the future.

"My hope is that the on-demand availability of vaccines and treatments will help us to avoid another dangerous spike. I continue to urge folks to get vaccinated. Doing so will allow us to deal with COVID-19 as a manageable risk rather than an emergency that unnecessarily threatens lives and the capacity of our entire healthcare system."

After two years, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will kick off at the end of the month. The Harris County Public Health team urges residents to wear face coverings, given the continued presence of the Omicron wave in our community and asks that unvaccinated individuals, per the threat level system, avoid medium or large gatherings.

The COVID-19 vaccine and vaccine booster are available at no charge for all Harris County residents 5 and above. To find out more information, locations and hours, click here.

For a complete list of indicators, guidance, and related information visit ReadyHarris.org.

