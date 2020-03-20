Harris County Constables to enforce order prohibiting gatherings in restaurants, bars, and other establishments

article

In a show of collaboration, all eight Harris County Constable's Offices have agreed to proactively begin responding to reports of unauthorized gatherings at local restaurants, bars, and other establishments to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Houston.

Gatherings at these establishments are prohibited as a result of an order signed by County Judge Lina Hidalgo on March 16.

The move has become necessary in order to protect the public from the spread of COVID-19. Law enforcement hopes to educate the public about the importance of complying with this order.

If necessary, deputies can seek charges, including "Violation of Emergency Management Plan COVID-19 Order" punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and confinement in jail for up to 180 days.

"We feel horrible that our business community is being so impacted by this disaster," said Constable Alan Rosen, "We will always work with businesses but it is vitally important to comply with this order. Our community's greatest assets are our people and local businesses."

The public is encouraged to call complaints into a newly established reporting hotline at 832-839-6941.

