article

One man is facing charges after authorities shut down an illegal game room establishment on Tuesday.

According to investigators with Constable Mark Herman's Criminal Investigations Division, a search warrant was executed at an illegal game room located in the 13600 block of Veterans Memorial Drive in response to complaints of illegal gambling at the location.

SUGGESTED: What to expect when state takes over HISD: TEA answers questions on superintendent, transition

Upon receiving tips regarding illegal gambling from the business, investigators began an undercover investigation and were able to confirm there was illegal gambling occurring in the business.

As a result of the investigation and search warrant, Constable Investigators seized illegal gambling proceeds, numerous illegal gambling devices, along with documentation supporting illegal gambling within the establishment.

Criminal charges were filed against Waqas Waheed, a business employee, for possession of gambling equipment/paraphernalia.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

He was released on a $100 bond.

Constable Mark Herman said in a release, "Illegal gambling establishments often lead to much larger crimes putting the safety of the public in jeopardy. These illegal gambling businesses are not regulated by the state and therefore do not create a "fair" chance at winning. If you know or suspect a location of illegal gambling, please contact our dispatch at 281-376-3472 or on-line by clicking here. All complaints or tips can be made anonymously."