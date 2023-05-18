What exactly will happen when the state takes over Houston ISD? A member of the Texas Education Agency is in Houston answering some of the big questions.

One of the biggest? Who will be named the new superintendent? Some say they already know.

"There's a rumor out there that Mr. Mike Miles will be the superintendent," says Houston Independent School District Board Trustee Kendall Baker.

"The appointment of the superintendent is squarely the decision of the commissioner, and today I'm not going to engage in any speculation or rumor," answers TEA Deputy Commissioner for Governance Steve Lecholop.

SUGGESTED: Houston ISD teachers sounding off after closed meeting with Texas Education Agency Commissioner

As Houston Independent School District Board of Trustees asks questions the Texas Education Agency Deputy Commissioner is answering, in a meeting to specifically discuss HISD’s transition to TEA’s control.

"Is HISD legally vetting the new superintendent," Trustee Elizabeth Santos asks and Lecholop answers, "No."

"I'm just trying to understand from a helpful point, from all of us in this transition, if we could know information as soon as it's possible," Trustee Bridget Wade asks.

Board members are also trying to find out who will be their replacements. "Are there any finalists, any of your finalists here in the boardroom," Trustee Kathy Blueford Daniels asks and Lecholop responds, "In the boardroom now? Uh, the process we are still evaluating."

"What can you tell the public, students, teachers, parents, other employees etcetera to bring peace and stability to say this intervention will not gravely impact current operations," Trustee Kendall Baker asks.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP HERE

"Current district staff will continue to be employed by the district. Current district operations will continue to run just as they're running," Lecholop answers.

No one knows how long the state will keep control of HISD but when the time comes there will be a three-year transition back to HISD's control, with nine elected trustees being placed back on the board three members at a time, each year.

The TEA Commissioner plans to announce HISD's new Superintendent and Board of Managers on June 1.