Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
12
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:30 AM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:39 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:25 PM CDT, Calhoun County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Fort Bend County, Polk County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 6:15 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County

Houston ISD teachers sounding off after closed meeting with Texas Education Agency Commissioner

By
Published 
Houston ISD
FOX 26 Houston

Houston teachers meet with TEA Commissioner Mike Morath

The Texas Education Agency hosted a meeting with Houston ISD teachers on Tuesday. However, teachers, FOX 26 Reporter Gabby Hart spoke with, said the meeting didn't answer many of their questions.

HOUSTON - The TEA takeover continues to leave teachers questioning the future of their classrooms and jobs. 

On Tuesday evening, teachers exited Delmar Stadium after meeting with Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath. And to say they were less than pleased with what came out of that meeting is an understatement. 

RELATED: Mayor Sylvester Turner alleges TEA to choose former Dallas ISD superintendent to come to HISD, not confirmed

"I feel like we were being talked down to in some ways," said Stephen Wright, a teacher at Lamar High School. 

Daniel Santos, a teacher and Executive VP of Houston Teacher's Federation also weighed in, "We felt like stepchildren who are just receiving the news from the parents about the divorce." 

RELATED: TEA Commissioner Mike Morath meets with Houston ISD principals, community leaders share transparency concerns

The TEA announced the state takeover of HISD schools in mid-March and these teachers say there are still critical questions they need answers to, answers they hoped they'd get at Tuesday's meeting.

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath confirms state takeover of Houston ISD

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath talks with FOX 26 about the TEA announcement.

"People were asking about school closures, people were asking about charter schools, about teacher pay, people were asking about what interventions were going to take place," said Wright. 

RELATED: TEA meetings end with Houston community members in uproar

"How will we be able to hold those board of managers accountable? How do we assure they are responsive to the needs of our schools and our communities?" Santos added. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

These educators say they left with unresolved issues, unanswered questions, and even more frustration than when they arrived.

"The vast majority of answers were, 'it'll be up to the board of managers' again, an unelected body," Wright said. 

On June 1, Morath is expected to announce the nine board of managers he's selected, along with the name of the new superintendent.

The teachers that were at the meeting say they hope once that happens, they'll start getting some real answers and more transparency.