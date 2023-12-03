A Harris County Precinct 2 Constables' Office is investigating a crash involving a constable and another driver during a traffic stop with another car on Sunday.

According to investigators, a black SUV struck an officer's car while he was conducting a traffic stop with another car on 11200 Beamer Road at 2:15am.

As a result of the crash, Houston firefighters had to rescue the officer trapped in his SUV and take him to a local hospital where he was admitted with neck and back injuries.

Officers say the constable may have broken bones but is in stable condition.

The driver of the car that collided with the constable's SUV remained at the scene, according to investigators. In addition, paramedics checked out the driver and deemed him to be fine.

The names of those involved were not released. According to the authorities, the investigation is ongoing and information will be released as it progresses.