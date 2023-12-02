Two people have been confirmed dead after a chase ended in a crash in Harris County, officials say.

According to Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman, the suspect in a pursuit and an innocent woman driver were both killed after a crash on Hardy Toll Road Friday.

Authorities say constable deputies were chasing a suspect in a stolen vehicle around 2:46 p.m. on Friday going eastbound in the 1600 block of Louette Road. The driver led law enforcement up to FM 1960 and the Hardy Toll Road.

The driver refused to stop, even with a flat tire, and began driving the wrong way on the toll road, going southbound on the northbound lanes.

Herman says the driver lost control at 18000 Hardy Toll Road and Rankin, crashing into a woman driver.

According to officials, the woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died. The suspect was also pronounced dead.

The constable's office also says someone in another vehicle was involved in the crash and sustained minor injuries.

Constable Herman reports they are still trying to confirm the suspect's identity as he had 6 ID's on him.

Southbound lanes of the Hardy Toll Road were shut down for hours and were later reopened.