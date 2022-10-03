article

A child was struck by a vehicle in northwest Harris County on Monday morning, authorities say.

The crash occurred in the 2200 block of Fairfield Place Drive near Cumberland Ridge Drive.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office says the child who was struck by the vehicle is being treated by EMS.

The age and the condition of the child were not released. Authorities also did not release information on the driver.

The constable’s office says the public should avoid the area as the investigation continues.