A boy fatally shot his sibling while playing with a shotgun at an apartment in west Harris County, the sheriff’s office says.

Officials say the shooting occurred Monday at the Bear Creek Crossing Apartments in the 5500 block of Timber Creek Place.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the boy, possibly nine years old, was playing with the shotgun when it discharged and struck his sibling, possibly 10 years old. The child who was shot died at the scene.

The sheriff says a teen sibling was also in the apartment, and all three are believed to have been home alone at the time.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the investigation into the "awful incident" is still in the preliminary stages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.