Harris County police chase: Driver refused to stop in north Houston, constable says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County law enforcement were involved in a chase in north Houston on Thursday afternoon.
Details are limited as the chase is ongoing, but Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says deputies began a pursuit at 2:57 p.m. in the 16200 block of Youpon Valley Drive after attempting to conduct a traffic stop.
The driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase. Officials say the driver went through North Bend and Wisteria Hill before the chase came to an end at 3:08 p.m.