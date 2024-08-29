Expand / Collapse search

Harris County police chase: Driver refused to stop in north Houston, constable says

By
Published  August 29, 2024 3:26pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County law enforcement were involved in a chase in north Houston on Thursday afternoon.

Details are limited as the chase is ongoing, but Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says deputies began a pursuit at 2:57 p.m. in the 16200 block of Youpon Valley Drive after attempting to conduct a traffic stop.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase. Officials say the driver went through North Bend and Wisteria Hill before the chase came to an end at 3:08 p.m.