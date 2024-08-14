Harris County carjacking involved child, officials say

A carjacking incident is being investigated by Harris County officials in the Katy area.

Details are limited but Harris County Sheriff's Office authorities say the incident happened at 1313 Fry Road at a Walmart around 12:32 p.m.

The incident came to an end at a Buc-ee's in Katy, preliminary information says.

A chid was said to be involved and was found safe, officials said.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.