Harris Co. boy, 11, shot in bedroom may now be paralyzed: court documents

article

An 11-year-old boy who was shot through his bedroom window may be paralyzed, according to court documents.

Keandre Jackson, 19, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the shooting that injured the 11-year-old boy and his mother on Sunday.

MORE: Mother, 11-year-old son shot in drive-by shooting; suspect in custody

On Tuesday morning, Jackson appeared in probable cause court, where the magistrate set his bond at $250,000 for each count.

Documents read in court revealed that the boy, who was shot in the neck, suffered a spinal cord injury and is now possibly paralyzed from the waist down.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

The shooting occurred early Sunday morning in northwest Harris County.

Authorities said the incident began with an argument between juveniles over a girl.

Advertisement

According to allegations read in court, Jackson and his middle school-aged cousin went to the house on Roth Forest Lane and fired four shots into an upstairs bedroom window, striking the 11-year-old boy and his mother.