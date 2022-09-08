Harris County baby reportedly taken in stolen vehicle found safe at relative’s house: HCSO

A baby who was reported to have been taken in a vehicle that was stolen from a gas station has been found safe at a relative’s house, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says.

The baby was reported missing Thursday morning and was located about three-and-a-half hours later.

The sheriff’s office initially responded to a report of a stolen vehicle with a baby inside around 5 a.m. at a gas station in the 22500 block of Imperial Valley near FM 1960.

According to the sheriff’s office, the father got out of the black Jeep Cherokee and left it running while he went inside the convenience store, reportedly leaving a six-month-old baby in the backseat.

About two minutes later, authorities say two men got out of a red Kia Optima, got into the Jeep and fled.

Missing baby (Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

A search was launched, and the Jeep was found around 7 a.m. three miles away in the 16400 block of Eton Brook Lane. The baby was not inside, and the search continued.

Around 8:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office said the baby had been located. Authorities say the baby was with a relative, who saw the news and called the sheriff's office.

The sheriff’s office says it’s unclear at this time if the child was ever at the gas station or how the child got to the relative’s house.

"The baby was at a relative's house, which is where the baby was found. And at this point, we don't know if the baby was taken there, or was there the entire time," said HCSO Major Susan Cotter. "So we're questioning the parties involved to find all that out."