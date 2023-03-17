Harris County authorities searching for suspect wanted for interfering during parking lot takeover

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a suspect wanted for interfering with investigators in February.

Authorities released a photo of the suspect on Friday afternoon.

Police said the man interfered with investigators while responding to a parking lot takeover on the 7500 block of Bellaire Boulevard on February 25.

Officials add, "as race aficionados converge for the TX2K2023, we urge fans to practice their hobby on legal racetracks, not on our public roads."

If you have any information, please call (713) 221-6000 or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.