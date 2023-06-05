Harris County authorities assist TxDOT in clearing out camps under state highways

Harris County authorities assisted the Texas Department of Transportation in cleaning out all the trash and debris left by individuals underneath a freeway overpass.

On Monday, authorities were working underneath the overpass located at the North Freeway and FM 1960.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Constable deputies provided the individuals in the area with a safe location where they can legally set up camping tents.

In the last months, officials said deputies have been called out to multiple calls in that area in reference to individuals blocking the roadway.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

There have been many locations where individuals have been run over or killed due to setting up close to busy roads.

Officials said it is illegal to camp under bridges or underpasses after House Bill 1925 was passed in the 2021 legislature.