Harris County Attorney election results: Christian Menefee wins reelection

Harris County voters have made their choice for Harris County Attorney.

Unofficial final results show that Christian Menefee, the incumbent county attorney, received 50.46% of the vote while his opponent, Jacqueline Lucci Smith, received 49.54% of the vote.

According to Menefee’s campaign website, Menefee is the youngest person and first African American to be elected Harris County Attorney.

The website said since taking office in 2021, Menefee has focused the Harris County Attorney’s Office on advocating for Harris County residents.

"He has filed lawsuits against companies that have polluted in underserved neighborhoods, against Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton to fight Texas’s restrictive voting laws, and against state agencies whose actions have resulted in harm to people living in Harris County," his website reads.

Prior to being elected Harris County Attorney, Christian practiced business litigation in the private sector – beginning his career at Fulbright & Jaworski (now Norton Rose Fulbright). According to his website, he has also spent many hours on pro bono work.

