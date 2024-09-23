Harris County: 3-year-old struck by vehicle on Carey Place

article

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are on the scene after a child was struck by a vehicle on Monday afternoon.

Details are limited, but officials said the auto-pedestrian accident occurred in the 20300 block of Carey Place, just after 4:45 p.m.

Officials said a 3-year-old was struck by a vehicle.

According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Constables Office Public Information Officer, the driver said they didn't see the child.

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials stated.

The investigation into the incident is underway.