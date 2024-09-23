Expand / Collapse search

Harris County: 3-year-old struck by vehicle on Carey Place

By
Published  September 23, 2024 5:24pm CDT
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
article

Photo from the scene (Source: Mark Herman/Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are on the scene after a child was struck by a vehicle on Monday afternoon. 

Details are limited, but officials said the auto-pedestrian accident occurred in the 20300 block of Carey Place, just after 4:45 p.m. 

Officials said a 3-year-old was struck by a vehicle. 

According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Constables Office Public Information Officer, the driver said they didn't see the child. 

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials stated. 

The investigation into the incident is underway. 