10-year-old boy located after being reported missing in Harris Co.

UPDATE: The Harris County Sheriff's Office is reporting that 10-year-old Tyler Hamilton has been found.

No additional details were released.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing 10-year-old boy.



Authorities are searching for Tyler Hamilton.



We're told he was last seen running south down the 13800 block of Sable Glen around 6:45 p.m.

Hamilton is 4'11" tall, 67 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.



He was last seen wearing black shorts, blue hoodie, and no shoes.

If you have any information on Hamilton's whereabouts, contact authorities at (713) 755-7427.