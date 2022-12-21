Harris Co. law enforcement making sure homeless population are prepared for upcoming freeze

As we prepare for the freezing temps there are growing concerns about Houston's homeless population.



The Harris County Sheriff's Office has a homeless outreach team that is working overtime to make sure people experiencing homelessness know about the resources available to them.

SUGGESTED: Dangerously cold temperatures surging towards Texas, hardware store in Houston out of freeze supplies

"This is not just a job for us, it's more of a ministry," said Deputy Greg Temple.



All week, he and other deputies have been going out into the community and spreading the word that a freeze is on the way, and that there are 24-hour warming centers available and free transportation to get people there.

"There are about five or six warming centers, that we're aware of, that we'll take them to 24-hours basis, and we're gonna be transporting 24 hours," Temple said.

This year, they’re even taking their outreach a step further.

"One of our biggest issues we run into is people with animals, so we'll be trying to transport and get kennels, so their animals can go and stay with them," Temple explained.



There are numerous other local groups and non-profits working to keep the homeless safe. But even with all of this help available, we’re told most people won’t accept it.



"95% of the people we come in contact with, and you'll see today they're going to tell me, they're okay, and they'll be fine," Temple said.

However, for those people who decide to brave the freezing temperatures outdoors, Temple and his team are dropping off items to help get them through like sleeping bags, blankets, socks, and snacks.



He says when the freeze comes, they’ll be going back out to check for people who want assistance.



"We wanna make sure we go back and check on the consumers we've made contact with," said Temple.