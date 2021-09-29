Harris Co. deputies looking for missing woman, 65, last seen in Spring area

article

Authorities have issued a SILVER ALERT for a Houston woman last seen in the Spring area Tuesday morning.

Wanda Coleman, 65, was reportedly last seen in the 4000 block of Rolling Terrace Dr. near Cypresswood around 10:30 a.m.

She has been described as 5'1 tall, with brown eyes and short black hair, and was last spotted wearing a black and brown hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office at (713) 755-7427.