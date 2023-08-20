Harris Co. crime: Woman accused of pointing firearm at victim during verbal fight

One woman is facing aggravated assault charges following a road rage incident in Harris County.

Alyssa Kinney,18, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said deputies were called out to the 19100 block of Crystola Park in reference to a road rage incident.

When deputies arrived, a victim reported that Kinney pointed a firearm at him during a verbal fight.

Authorities said deputies later located Kinney at her home where she was later arrested and charged.