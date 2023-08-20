Expand / Collapse search
Harris Co. crime: Woman accused of pointing firearm at victim during verbal fight

By
Published 
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One woman is facing aggravated assault charges following a road rage incident in Harris County

Alyssa Kinney,18, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. 

Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said deputies were called out to the 19100 block of Crystola Park in reference to a road rage incident. 

Alyssa Kinney

When deputies arrived, a victim reported that Kinney pointed a firearm at him during a verbal fight. 

Authorities said deputies later located Kinney at her home where she was later arrested and charged. 