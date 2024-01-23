Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Polk County
9
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:08 PM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 9:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Dense Fog Advisory
from TUE 4:50 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 6:17 PM CST until TUE 9:15 PM CST, San Jacinto County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 6:07 PM CST until TUE 9:15 PM CST, Grimes County, Montgomery County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 4:20 PM CST until TUE 8:15 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County

Harris Co. crime: Constables arrest 3 suspects stealing catalytic converters from dealership

By
Published 
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Constables have arrested three men who are now charged with catalytic converter theft, officials said. 

According to officials, deputies were called out to the Auto Nation Dealership, located in the 21000 block of North Freeway in reference to three males actively stealing catalytic converters. 

SUGGESTED: 'Brick lady' posts $10,000 bond in Harris County court

When deputies arrived, they found the suspects attempting to flee the location. 

The three suspects, Derrick Mouton, Michael Harper, and Deonte Norman were apprehended. 

Image 1 of 3

Deonte Norman

Further investigation revealed that Mouton was out on bond for catalytic converter theft and possession of a prohibited weapon. Harper was also out on bond for catalytic converter theft. 

Bond for the three men has not yet been set. 