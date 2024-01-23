Harris Co. crime: Constables arrest 3 suspects stealing catalytic converters from dealership

Harris County Constables have arrested three men who are now charged with catalytic converter theft, officials said.

According to officials, deputies were called out to the Auto Nation Dealership, located in the 21000 block of North Freeway in reference to three males actively stealing catalytic converters.

When deputies arrived, they found the suspects attempting to flee the location.

The three suspects, Derrick Mouton, Michael Harper, and Deonte Norman were apprehended.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Deonte Norman

Further investigation revealed that Mouton was out on bond for catalytic converter theft and possession of a prohibited weapon. Harper was also out on bond for catalytic converter theft.

Bond for the three men has not yet been set.