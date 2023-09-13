Harris Co. crash: Couple riding motorcycle seriously injured after pickup truck driver intentionally hits them

"I want to know why you would do that to somebody," said Jamie Zehring.

In surveillance video, you can see the pickup truck and motorcycle on surveillance video at the intersection of Perry and Fallbrook, just moments before the unthinkable happens.

"I think several people actually saw what happened," Zehring said. "They saw him turn into us and hit us."

The pickup, a silver Chevy Silverado with dark tinted windows, pulls in front of the motorcycle.

"My husband laid on the horn at the same time, 'hey, we're back here,'" said Zehring.

Then at the intersection of Fallbrook and Sky Bird Lane, the pickup rams into the motorcycle.

"The next thing I know, I look over and the front of his truck was hitting me, and what I remember next was my husband laying on the ground and screaming," Zehring said

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office is investigating.

The couple's daughter, Sydney Thebes, says she did a lot of the leg work.

"I found some parts of the motorcycle laying on the road," she said. "I just canvassed the area. I actually got video footage of the truck that did it."

Zehring's injuries include a broken pelvis. Her husband, Thomas, a disabled veteran took the brunt of the crash. He's also at Houston Healthcare Northwest.

"I could hear my stepdad screaming, that was probably the worst part," Thebes said. "I knew his injuries were bad, but you never expect to see your patent in that much pain."

"In my mind, he did it to kill us," Zehring said.

The couple moved to Houston from Ft. Hood, just seven months ago.

They say they're not sure how they will financially survive this tragedy.

Anyone with information about the truck or driver, should call the Precinct 4 Constables Office.