Harris Co. Constable Deputy back on the job after being shot in deadly ambush

A Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy is back on the job after months of recovery from being shot in a deadly ambush.



Deputy Jaquim Barthen’s road to recovery has not been easy. He was shot with an AR-15 rifle during an ambush the community will never forget.

"October 16, 2021, is a day is horrible day. We lost our brother, Atkins. We still have our brother, Garrett, who is still battling in the hospital.



"We hope to get him out in a month or so, but Jaquim Barthen is here today. He is ready to hit the streets and do God's service for us in fighting crime," said Harris County Precinct Four Constable Mark Herman.

He was remembering 30-year-old Deputy Kareem Atkins who was killed in that ambush, and 28-year-old Deputy Darrell Garrett, who is still recovering after being shot in the hospital.



The symbol of hope came in the form of Barthen coming back to duty.



"It has been a long road for this man. To do what he has done and make it back, most people wouldn't do it," said Herman.

"Constable Herman. He did a lot for us, man. I am blessed to have him and blessed to be here with this department," said Barthen.



Community members, colleagues, and his family showed up to cheer on his successful return to full duty status. He has been through many medical procedures and rigorous physical therapy.



"I hate what happened to Atkins. I hate what happened to Garrett. I hate what happened to myself," said Barthen.

But the support from the community has made the biggest difference and Barthen says that has made him stronger.



Deputy Garrett, who is still in the hospital, and has been since October, is expected to be released in about a month.