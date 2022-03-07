Suspect denied bond in deadly ambush of Harris County Pct. 4 deputy

article

Bond has been denied for the suspect accused of killing Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy Kareem Atkins and wounding two others.

According to court records, Eddie Alberto Miller from Richmond, Texas, is charged with capital murder of a police officer, attempted capital murder of a police officer, and aggravated assault against a public servant.

BACKGROUND: 3 officers shot, 1 killed during apparent ambush in north Harris Co.

Pct. 4 Constable Deputy Kareem Atkins and Deputies Darrell Garrett and Juqaim Barthen were ambushed on Houston's north side while working security.

The three constable deputies were working extra jobs at 45 Norte Bar and Lounge on the North Freeway when a witness told them of a possible robbery.

All three officers then tried to intervene in the alleged robbery when they were ambushed and shot from behind by a suspect armed with an AR-15 rifle.

Deputy Barthen, 26, a 2-year veteran with Pct. 4, was shot in the foot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital downtown and released after being treated for five days there.

MORE: Deputy shot in ambush speaks exclusively to FOX 26 after he and 2 other officers, were shot and 1 killed

Deputy Darryl Garrett, 28, was shot in the back multiple times. He was also taken to Memorial Hermann.

Deputy Darryl Garrett (Photo: Harris Co. Pct. 4 Constable)

The deputy was taken into the intensive care unit and has undergone multiple surgeries, including the removal of his kidneys and gallbladder.

Miller's next court appearance is scheduled to take place in July.