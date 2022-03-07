Expand / Collapse search

Suspect denied bond in deadly ambush of Harris County Pct. 4 deputy

Eddie Miller, 19, from Richmond, Texas faces three felony charges in the October 2021 deadly ambush of three Harris County Pct. 4 deputies that left one dead and two injuries.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Bond has been denied for the suspect accused of killing Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy Kareem Atkins and wounding two others. 

According to court records, Eddie Alberto Miller from Richmond, Texas, is charged with capital murder of a police officer, attempted capital murder of a police officer, and aggravated assault against a public servant. 

Pct. 4 Constable Deputy Kareem Atkins and Deputies Darrell Garrett and Juqaim Barthen were ambushed on Houston's north side while working security.

The three constable deputies were working extra jobs at 45 Norte Bar and Lounge on the North Freeway when a witness told them of a possible robbery.

All three officers then tried to intervene in the alleged robbery when they were ambushed and shot from behind by a suspect armed with an AR-15 rifle.

Deputy Barthen, 26, a 2-year veteran with Pct. 4, was shot in the foot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputy shot in ambush speaks exclusively to FOX 26 after he and 2 other officers, were shot and 1 killed

FOX 26's Damali Keith shares the exclusive interview from one of the three deputies shot early Saturday morning in the fatal shooting that killed Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins.

He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital downtown and released after being treated for five days there.

Deputy Darryl Garrett, 28, was shot in the back multiple times. He was also taken to Memorial Hermann.

Deputy Darryl Garrett (Photo: Harris Co. Pct. 4 Constable) 

The deputy was taken into the intensive care unit and has undergone multiple surgeries, including the removal of his kidneys and gallbladder.

WATCH: Widow of Pct. 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins reacts to suspect's arrest

Nadia Atkins, the widow of Harris County Pct. 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins, shared her thoughts on the arrest of the suspect in the deadly ambush that took her husband's life. She also shared how she wanted Dep. Atkins to be remembered. "I want to keep him alive for the sake of my kids."

Miller's next court appearance is scheduled to take place in July. 