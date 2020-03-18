Harris Co. considers releasing inmates over COVID-19 concerns

Jails and prisons can be breeding grounds for disease.

"We do have an aging population here we have several hundred that are above 55 years of age and also very sick," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

With more than 8,000 inmates at Harris County Jail, social distancing is not possible.

"We operate in tight spaces," the sheriff said. "So there's not a lot of opportunity for social distancing."

There have been no known cases of COVID-19 in the Harris County Jail, but that will likely change.

Remember, most inmates in the jail are pre-trial, meaning they have not been convicted of a crime.

"We are working on our compassionate releases that are smart that make sense that don't put the community at harm," Gonzalez said.

