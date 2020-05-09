Harris Co. Clerk Diane Trautman resigns for personal health reasons

article

Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman has resigned due to personal health concerns. She has served as the county clerk since January 1, 2019.

"Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, my age, and underlying health issues, I do not feel I can safely continue to carry out my duties as Harris County Clerk," Trautman said.

RELATED: Harris County Clerk says rule change delayed election results

Trautman was in charge of how Harris County elections and vote counting were conducted.

Trautman's tenure as Harris County Clerk included some difficulties in counting votes during the November 2019 elections and long lines that kept voters waiting several hours on Super Tuesday.

RELATED: Harris County Clerk addresses long lines on Super Tuesday

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo released the following statement:

Advertisement

“Dr. Trautman embodies the spirit of the community she has served. In her brief time as County Clerk, Dr. Trautman has fought to make it easier for citizens to participate in elections and make their voices heard. At the very first Commissioners Court meeting after we were both inaugurated, she led the charge to allow citizens to vote at any polling place on Election Day, regardless of their assigned precinct. She expanded voting locations to include colleges and universities and expanded hours and early voting opportunities for all. Now, during the Coronavirus crisis, she has led the push for mail ballot voting, securing a $12 million commitment from Commissioners Court to ensure residents can vote safely, by mail if necessary, or at the polling location. Commissioners Court will appoint her replacement. In the meantime, on behalf of the residents of Harris County, I thank her for serving our community with pride, dedication, and an ambitious agenda.”

RELATED: Harris Co. planned to use ‘risky method’ for election results, even though they knew it was illegal: Texas elections director