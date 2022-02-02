Expand / Collapse search

Harris Co. authorities need your help identifying shooting suspect

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

Surveillance photo of suspect and his vehicle. (Source: Constable Mark Herman's Office)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Constables need your help identifying a suspect involved in a shooting on Tuesday. 

According to Constable Mark Herman’s Office, they responded to the 17700 block of Sequoia Kings Drive in reference to a discharge of a firearm. 

Before deputies arrived, they located multiple spent shell casings in the roadway and spotted a home and vehicle with damage by the shots that were fired. 

Video surveillance captured the male suspect driving up to the home in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, exiting the vehicle, and firing multiple rounds towards the home. 

Surveillance video captures shooting in Harris Co. neighborhood

Surveillance video in one Harris County neighborhood captured a suspect driving up to a home, getting out and firing multiple shots toward a vehicle and the home. Now, authorities are looking for the shooter.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to contact police. 
 