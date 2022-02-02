Harris Co. authorities need your help identifying shooting suspect

article

Harris County Constables need your help identifying a suspect involved in a shooting on Tuesday.



According to Constable Mark Herman’s Office, they responded to the 17700 block of Sequoia Kings Drive in reference to a discharge of a firearm.

Before deputies arrived, they located multiple spent shell casings in the roadway and spotted a home and vehicle with damage by the shots that were fired.



Video surveillance captured the male suspect driving up to the home in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, exiting the vehicle, and firing multiple rounds towards the home.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to contact police.

