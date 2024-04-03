After having the felony murder charges against him dropped, former Houston Police Department officer Gerald Goines was reindicted in the botched 2019 Harding Street.

Last week, the Harris County District Attorney's Office announced the charges against Goines for the deaths of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas were dropped. However, on Wednesday, they said the felony murder charges were reindicted.

The DA's Office said, "We look forward to getting justice for the victim’s families when present our case as scheduled in June."

On Jan. 28, 2019, five HPD narcotics officers executed a no-knock warrant on the Harding Street home owned by Tuttle and Nicholas. Initially, the police reported receiving an informant's tip about black tar heroin being sold in the residence.

Tuttle allegedly fired shots at officers first, which led to four officers being shot. According to officials, the officers shot Tuttle and his wife killing them.

Investigators later determined no heroin was found in the home.