An investigation is underway after three people were found dead in northwest Houston on Saturday afternoon.

Houston police reported two women and a man were shot during a home invasion in the 10500 block of Hammerly Boulevard around 3:10 p.m.

The three people were allegedly shot by the homeowner who called Houston police after to report the incident. According to the homeowner, they shot the three people out of self defense.

Houston Fire Department pronounced all three dead at the scene.

HPD authorities are actively investigating the scene. No other information has been provided at this time.

