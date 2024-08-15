Expand / Collapse search

Hackers may have stolen every American's social security number

By
August 15, 2024
According to a new proposed class action lawsuit -- roughly 2.9 billion people had their personal information hacked that reportedly includes every American. Most of that stolen data has allegedly been released for free online. Along with social security numbers -- the cyberthieves have also posted people's full names, current and past addresses.

