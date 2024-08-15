Hackers may have stolen every American's social security number

According to a new proposed class action lawsuit -- roughly 2.9 billion people had their personal information hacked that reportedly includes every American.

Most of that stolen data has allegedly been released for free online. Along with social security numbers -- the cyberthieves have also posted people's full names, current and past addresses.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!