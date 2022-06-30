Suspected carjackers seen on video with guns drawn outside north Houston gas station

A manhunt is underway for two suspected robbers, who opened fire at a car outside a north Houston gas station in broad daylight.

It happened Wednesday on June 22 around 1:30 p.m. when a woman sitting in her car at a gas station in the 19400 block of Aldine Westfield finished fueling up her vehicle.

Prior to that, a black vehicle with a paper license plate is seen dropping off two unidentified men.

Shortly afterward, the two men are seen on surveillance cameras, appearing on both sides of the woman's car with guns drawn.

Investigators say the two demanded the woman get out of her car, but she panicked and stepped on the accelerator, and sped away.

One of the gunmen was armed with a shotgun and fired at the car, hitting the rear wing.

Both men were then seen on video running away and as of this writing, remain at large.