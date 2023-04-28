Gun located on YES Prep North Forest Secondary School

article

One student is in big trouble after allegedly bringing a gun to campus on Friday.

According to school officials, a member of the school staff at North Forest Secondary School was informed that a student had overheard discussing possession of a firearm on campus.

Administrators immediately located the student, secured the weapon, and notified police.

The firearm was taken by Houston police, and no students were injured.