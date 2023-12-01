How good are your guessing skills? Could they be good enough to land you a suite at a RodeoHouston concert?

RodeoHouston won’t release the 2024 entertainment lineup until January, but they are holding a contest for anyone who wants to try to guess the artists now.

RELATED: Houston Rodeo 2024 genre calendar released with who is performing

According to RodeoHouston, the prize is an all-inclusive, 18-person suite for one 2024 RodeoHouston performance, thanks to Cotton Holdings, Inc.

Now through Dec. 15, you can make your predictions for each of the 20 artists who are performing on each night of RodeoHouston.

You do get a clue. RodeoHouston released a calendar on Thursday which revealed the genre of the artist playing each night.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The winner will be notified after the full lineup is announced on Jan. 11.

To make your predictions and read the rules, click here.