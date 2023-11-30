The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo doesn’t return until next year, but you can get a sneak peek at the entertainment lineup.

While the artists performing haven’t been revealed yet, RodeoHouston did release their genre calendar on Thursday.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will open on Feb. 27 and wrap up on March 17 with country music performances.

Country dominates the schedule with 11 total country performances and one country rock performance across 20 days. This year, there will be two rap/hip hop nights, including Black Heritage Day. Go Tejano Day will feature a Norteño artist. There will also be a Latin artist performance on March 3.

Other genres include Christian, EDM, and pop – with one night each.

The full artist lineup will be released on Jan. 11.