Greater Houston Partnership economists projecting more jobs in 2022

After taking an unprecedented pounding during the COVID-19 pandemic the Houston area economy appears well on its way to a full recovery.

That encouraging news was delivered by the Greater Houston Partnership during its annual job forecast.

The numbers "tell the tale". In 2020 Houston lost more than 360,000 jobs and yet over the past year recovered 70 percent of those positions with the prospect of recouping even more in 2022.

Well-known Partnership economist Patrick Jankowski forecasts another 75,000 jobs will be created over the next 12 months with much of the progress coming in major sectors like energy, manufacturing, and construction.

Jankowski also says that while plenty of work is coming back to Houston the traditional "workplace" has likely changed forever.

"I doubt anyone ever is going to go back to the office five days a week, there will be a few firms, but it also becomes a recruiting tool," said Jankowski. "If you say we want you to come to work five days a week, there are plenty of other people who say you only have to work in the office three days a week."

With additional jobs and a steadily improving supply chain, Jankowski views 2022 prospects as promising.

"2022 is not going to be the best year we ever had, but it's going to be a pretty darned good year next year," he concluded.