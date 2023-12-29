Greater Harris County 911 emergency network urging residents to use 911 for emergencies, not fireworks calls

Authorities are urging residents who wish to call 911 for fireworks calls to refrain from doing so. This could cause a delay for someone who needs immediate emergency assistance.

Officials say New Year's Eve is one of the busiest nights of the year for 911 call centers and emergency first responders. They are routinely overwhelmed by non-emergency calls for fireworks, loud noise and other complaint calls during holidays, which impact response times on more serious life-threatening emergency calls-like house fires, car accidents, heart attacks or other medical calls.

If you do have an emergency and need fire, police or EMS, call or text 911. Officials say voice calls are the best and fastest method. Also, be patient, stay on the line, and don't hang up until 911 answers as there may be a possibility of heavy call volume.

Greater Harris County 911 joins with local area public officials to stress the importance of celebrating New Year's Eve safely and responsibly. Fireworks are illegal inside many cities. To report illegal use of fireworks or other non-emergencies, contact the non-emergency phone number in your local area:

Houston: (713) 884-3131 or 311 (for help with city services)

Harris County - (713) 221-6000 or 311 (for help with county services)

Fort Bend County - (281) 341-4665