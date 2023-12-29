Harris County authorities warning citizens about celebratory gunfire

Harris County authorities are urging citizens not to fire their guns in celebration of the New Year.

Officials said not only is it dangerous, celebratory gunfire can be classified as deadly conduct, which is a Class A Misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to a $4,000 fine and up to one year in jail.

If you choose to celebrate 2024, be sure to celebrate responsibly and designate a driver, if you choose to drink.

Be safe out there, Houston!