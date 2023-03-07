article

Logic fans, the good news just keeps on coming!

After dropping his eighth studio album, grammy-nominated music mogul and rap legend, Logic announced his 2023 tour and one of his stops will be in Texas.

ALSO COMING TO HOUSTON: Depeche Mode making stop in Houston as part of 2023 world tour | Red Hot Chili Peppers coming to Houston as part of 2023 global tour

According to Live Nation, Logic's tour, which shares the same name as his newly released album, College Park, will be in Houston first on Wednesday, June 14 at 713 Music Hall with special guest, Juicy J.

From there, Logic will be making a stop in Austin and Dallas, but Juicy J will not be present in Dallas.

Considering Logic's extensive musical journey, and his recent departure from Def Jam Records, his new album zeroes in on a more autonomous role, which has been lauded by critics.

MORE STORIES BY THE AUTHOR

Tickets are available now through Live Nation's website.