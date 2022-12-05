Red Hot Chili Peppers coming to Houston as part of 2023 global tour

article

Acclaimed rock band, Red Hot Chili Peppers will be paying the city of Houston a visit as part of their 2023 Global Tour.

This comes after their two studio albums, "Unlimited Love" and "Return of the Dream Canteen" which went number 1 around the world after they were released in 2022. In fact, Return of the Dream Canteen took the #1 billboard

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: (L-R) Chad Smith, Flea, Anthony Kiedis and John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform during weekend one of ACL Music Fest 2022 at Zilker Park on October 09, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireIm Expand

It also comes on the heels of the band's largest 40-date stadium tour to date, which included massive sold-out shows. Hopefully, Texas will give RHCP the same love, if not more, when they come in May 2023.

The band will first arrive in San Antonio, on Wednesday, May 17 performing at the Alamodome with The Strokes and Thundercat. A week later on Thursday, May 25, RHCP will arrive in Space City to take the stage at Minute Maid Park.

RHCP has enjoyed a lucrative career of nearly 40 years, known for their funky and electric sound and immersing it with rap and hip hop, making timeless hits like "Give it Away," "Can't Stop," and "Californication."

Arguably one of the best parts about this tour is noting the return of guitarist John Frusciante, who first joined the band in 1988 around the same time as drummer Chad Smith.

However, in that time span of making psychedelic and hypnotic music through Flea's powerful bass slaps and lead singer, Anthony Kiedes' encapsulating vocals, the group has achieved so much. In 2012 for example, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after their 2011 album, "I'm With You."

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 14: (L-R) Inductees of the Red Hot Chili Peppers speak on stage at the 27th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 14, 2012 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Expand

Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m. on their website.